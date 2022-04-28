Chilly Thursday morning turns into sunny, but breezy afternoon

After a cool and breezy Thursday morning, get ready for a little more sunshine in the afternoon. Freeze watches are expected for Thursday evening.

Friday will be off to a cold start, but with sunshine and a lot less wind, the afternoon will reach into the mid-60s and should actually feel quite comfortable.

Over the weekend, we'll see a few more clouds on Saturday, but a chilly start will give way to temps nearing 70° by the afternoon. More clouds are expected Sunday compared to Saturday and while there could be some late-day showers, models have been trending drier the last couple of days, so we may get to the point where we take showers out of the forecast.

Temps are expected to be similar to Saturday with highs in the 70s.

Things should warm back up early next week, and we could see temps nearing 80° around next Tuesday. However, things do look unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorm risks. A touch of humidity will be back as well.

Any severe weather risks look very marginal right now, but Tuesday would be the one day when we could see one or two.

