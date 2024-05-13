Nonprofit to host gala in DC this weekend to raise money for families of wounded military

FOX is partnering with nonprofit Luke's Wings for the 10th Heroes Gala to raise money for emergency travel for military and police families.

Luke’s Wings provides complimentary airplane tickets to wounded, ill and injured service members, Veterans, first responders and their families throughout recovery and rehabilitation in US military hospitals.

On May 18, the 10th Luke’s Wings Heroes Gala will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. Special guest, Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, will be in attendance.

The gala will feature a live and silent auction.

For 25% off of select ticket packages for the Heroes Gala use code FOX25.