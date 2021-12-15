Chilly morning, sunny and mild Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60
WASHINGTON - Our weather continues to be quiet and Wednesday is a continuation of that theme.
As you have noticed, the warmer coat is a good bet when you head out early as the mornings are seasonably chilly. Local temperatures range from the upper-20s in the suburbs to the mid-30s in the city centers.
It will be above normal again this afternoon although with more clouds around high temperatures are closer to the mid-50s.
We remain dry into Thursday when temperatures are forecast to rise into the low to mid-60s thanks to a noticeable but warm breeze.
