Chilly, cloudy Wednesday; scattered showers likely New Year’s Eve

A chilly and cloudy Wednesday around the D.C. region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says scattered showers are likely to move in Thursday for New Year's Eve.

Mike says it's also possible that we could see some sleet and freezing rain move into the region Friday morning and into the afternoon on New Year's Day.

