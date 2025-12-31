Armed suspects demand money in overnight Glen Burnie 7-Eleven robbery

article

The Brief Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie early Tuesday. Three suspects allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded money before fleeing. Detectives are asking the public for help identifying those involved.



Anne Arundel County police are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 7700 block of Quarterfield Road.

According to investigators, three suspects entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money from employees. Police say the suspects took cash from the business and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives with the department’s Regional Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

Suspect descriptions

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

A Black male wearing a black hoodie, black face covering, black pants and white shoes

A Black male wearing a black North Face jacket and a black face covering

A Black male wearing a blue hoodie with a white graphic on the chest, a camo face covering and blue jeans

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects to contact the Regional Crimes Unit at 410-222-4730.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.