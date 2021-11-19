Sunny, cold and blustery Friday with highs in the 40s

The party is over with the warm weather!

After hitting 74 on Thursday you’ll need your warm coat today with morning wind chill temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

We keep the sunshine all day but temperatures remain in the mid to upper-40s. Those brisk northwest breezes gusting up to 30 mph keep the "feels like" temperatures in the 30s through the day.

It’s clear and very cold again overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to 30.

