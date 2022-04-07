A rainy Nationals Opening Day as wet weather pattern continues across DC region

An unsettled weather pattern across the D.C. region Thursday will bring rain and showers to the area as the Washington Nationals get ready for Opening Day.

The first game of the new season was originally set to begin at 4:05 p.m. but has since been changed to 7:05 p.m. to work around the heaviest of the rain that is expected to move across the region this afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect rain and showers in D.C. while areas to the south and east of the District could experience severe weather.

There will be a sharp temperature contrast across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s to the south and east. In the nation's capital, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Showers and rain will hopefully clear from D.C. by 5 p.m. in time to remove the tarp at National Park and get ready for Opening Day.

Possible isolated showers Friday with highs in the 60s.

