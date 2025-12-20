'Santa's Sleigh': Vienna community pitches in to save antique fire truck

The Brief The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department needed help funding repairs for an antique fire truck. The truck doubles as ‘Santa’s sleigh' around Christmas. Community members went above and beyond, saving the truck.



A local volunteer fire department – and Santa – are giving thanks.

The backstory:

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department (VVFD) owns an antique fire truck, a 1946 Maxim. It really was used by firefighters in the 1940s and 1950s, and in recent years, it’s been used for community events like what they call "Santa runs," when they ride through neighborhoods with Santa atop the truck.

But here's the problem: the Maxim was breaking down. Last year, it was the transmission. Now, it's in need of a rebuilt engine and more.

So, the VVFD reached out to the community for help.

They started a "Save Santa's Sleigh Campaign," hoping to raise $50,000. In the end, though, people dug even deeper, raising just shy of $78,000.

What they're saying:

"We didn’t expect it," said VVFD Vice President Grayson Garbini. "We were blown away by the support, and it just shows how much love the community has for our traditions here at the VVFD with the Maxim."

What's next:

While the Maxim isn't expected back in time for this Christmas, Santa is still making his rounds in Vienna. He's using a more modern fire truck instead.

Garbini also told Fox 5 that when the Maxim is repaired, he has it on good authority that Santa plans to make an out-of-season appearance as a way of saying thanks.

"Hopefully Santa can join us after he's done with the holidays, and go around town and thank the community," Garbini said. "He may be in a Hawaiian shirt with some Beach Boys music. We don't really know what he's got planned."