FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Frederick Douglass tour
Maya Davis of the Maryland State Archives tells FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy about the Frederick Douglass Driving Tour!
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Fairfax Bakery
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy is sampling the breakfast favorites at the Fairfax Bakery!
Track & Field athletes banned from state championship
High school kids who run track and field in one Northern Virginia community are being told they can’t go to their championship.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Rise Bakery in Northwest DC
FOX 5 is celebrating breakfast week by taking our field trip to Rise Bakery, the only brick and mortar gluten free bakery in the District!
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Shoe's Cup and Cork
We're exploring breakfast options on our FOX 5 field trip this morning and our first stop is at Shoe's Cup and Cork in Leesburg.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
FOX 5 is taking our field trips on a delicious route this week as we check out some of the amazing restaurants participating in Manassas Restaurant Week, including Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Jukebox Diner
We're celebrating the final week of Manassas Restaurant Week for our FOX 5 field trips this week and our first stop is at Jukebox Diner where stepping inside is like stepping back into the 50s.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats in Alexandria is the perfect way to support local, Black-owned businesses and enjoy a delicious, frozen treat!
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Edmonson Sisters Statue
Our FOX 5 Field Trips this week are focused on Black History Month and today Kevin McCarthy is in Alexandria learning about the Edmonson Sisters Statue and the impact the women had.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Contrabands and Freedmen Cemetery
Continuing FOX 5's week of Black History Month field trips, Kevin McCarthy is traveling to Alexandria to learn about the history at Contrabands and Freedmen Cemetery.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Rosewood Washington Hotel in Georgetown
The Rosewood Washington Hotel in Georgetown not only offers amazing accommodations for your Valentine's Day staycation and incredible food, but also mouthwatering desserts!
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Salt Cocktail Bar in Rosslyn
As part of FOX 5's Week of Love, we stopped by Salt in Rosslyn to see what they're creating for Valentine's Day this weekend.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: The Winery at Bull Run
The Winery at Bull Run shows FOX 5 how they are working to make visits safe for guests amid the pandemic.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: The Boro in Tyson's Corner
Fairfax County week on FOX 5 wraps up with a trip to Tyson's Corner and a stop at a relatively new venue called The Boro.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: Mount Vernon in Fairfax County
FOX 5 is kicking off our week of Fairfax County FOX 5 Field Trips with a stop at Mount Vernon and all the fun they're getting up to this February.