article

You've tuned in to FOX 5 (online or on TV) and seen our various cameras positioned across the DMV when we're telling you the forecast or as a "bump shot" (a broadcast term for when we are going to break or coming back from it).

And as we introduce our 7th camera located in Bluemont, VA, we are wrapping all of our cameras up with a bow and introducing FOX 5's Skycam Network!

You can tune into our Skycams anytime you like by bookmarking fox5dc.com/skycam or any of the individual links below to each camera.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Wharf - Washington, D.C.

MARYLAND

Frederick, MD

Gaithersburg, MD

Leonardtown, MD

Oxon Hill / National Harbor, MD

VIRGINIA

Bluemont, VA

Fairfax, VA

On our Skycam page, you can also dip into cameras courtesy of our sister station, FOX 29 Philadelphia - featuring views of the Jersey Shore, Rehoboth Beach, Downtown Philly, and other parts of Pennsylvania.