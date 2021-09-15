Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Now, authorities are searching for her boyfriend who arrived home without her from their cross-country trip.
Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
Details of Gabby Petito's Utah fight with fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed in witness statement to police
'I think the male took the female’s phone,' the witness reported.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Brian Laundrie seen on video reading novel about missing women
Video on the YouTube travel channel created by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie show him reading a novel about missing women.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Gabby Petito Missing: Psychologist explains obsession with true crime stories
Where is Gabby Petito? It's a case that's captured headlines, spawned theories, and gained Instagram attention. Dr. Andrea Bonior, a licensed clinical psychologist, spoke with FOX 5 about the Petito case and about the obsession with true crime stories.
Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.