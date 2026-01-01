Fires across DMV: At least 6 blazes overnight, residents rescued

The Brief Firefighters in the DMV region were busy tackling multiple fires as the new year began on Thursday. Several fires erupted overnight, including at a three-story apartment building on Lighthouse Way in Calverton, Maryland. Local fire officials shared some fire safety tips in the wake of these blazes.



What we know:

Several fires erupted overnight, including at a three-story apartment building on Lighthouse Way in Calverton, Maryland. Residents had to be rescued from balconies during the early morning blaze.

In Clinton, a house fire on Gwyndale Drive displaced three adults and one child. The fire reportedly started in the attic. Another attic fire in Great Falls, Fairfax County, injured two residents and a firefighter, all of whom were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a house fire on Carot Court in Burke Centre occurred without injuries.

Fire safety tips

What they're saying:

"The number one cause of fires is unattended cooking," Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson told FOX 5 D.C. He emphasized the importance of being cautious with space heaters and candles.

Piringer also advised residents to remove their Christmas trees promptly, as they pose a fire hazard.

"It's just an extra fuel load. It's dangerous," he said, urging people to recycle their trees and start the new year safely.

Recent incidents

The backstory:

On Wednesday, a fire at a campsite in Calvert County damaged or destroyed several trailers. Investigators suspect a faulty furnace may have been the cause. Additionally, small fires ignited by fireworks were reported in Prince George's County and Montgomery County.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the apartment building fire in Calverton remains unknown.