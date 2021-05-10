Wizards’ guard Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s career record for triple-doubles

Wizards’ guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history Monday night when he recorded his 182nd career triple-double – breaking a record set by basketball legend Oscar Robertson in 1974.

Stars of the game from Jayson Kidd to LeBron James said Robertson’s record would never be broken.

Westbrook has 21 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists for the Wizards tonight, who are playing the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Wizards are fighting for a place in the NBA playoffs. After a horrendous start to the season, Washington is now 32-36, but they will lack All-Star Bradley Beal for at least one more game after tonight.

Beal will be re-evaluated on Friday after sustaining a hamstring strain in the Wizards’ thrilling 133-132 win over the Pacers in Indiana.

Beal poured in 50 points the same night that Westbrook tied Robertson’s record with a performance that included 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. Westbrook is also largely credited with a block at the perimeter that sealed the victory.