Wizards guard Bradley Beal reveals he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal revealed this week that he hasn’t been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus – and he doesn’t feel any pressure to receive the vaccine.

Beal missed the Tokyo Olympics this past summer after being placed into health and safety protocols, and his wife’s Twitter suggests she’s anti-vaccine, even suggesting that the vaccine killed Hank Aaron.

During NBA media days, Beal said he remains unvaccinated for "personal reasons," and has questions about why someone can still contract the virus even after being vaccinated.

He also insinuated that he’s skeptical of the vaccine’s efficacy, questioning how people who’ve received it still get sick.

Although breakthrough cases are not unheard of, they comprise a vanishingly small percentage of COVID-19 infections.

A CDC study conducted from April to June indicated that 8% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were among the vaccinated. By contrast, 92% percent of the cases were among the unvaccinated.

