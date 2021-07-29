Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook traded to Los Angeles Lakers

The Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night as part of the NBA draft, according to FOX Sports.

The Lakers will also receive the Wizards' 2024 and 2028 second-round pick as part of the deal.

The Wizards will receive Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in Thursday night's draft.

Westbrook played for the Wizards for one season, spending most of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, he is from Long Beach, CA.

During his time with the Wizards, Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's career triple double record and helped guide the team to a 2021 playoff appearance.

The trade to the Lakers comes amid rumors swirling around star guard Bradley Beal's future with the Wizards.