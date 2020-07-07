Wizards Bradley Beal out of NBA restart due to shoulder injury

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will not participate in the NBA restart this month due to a shoulder injury, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The Wizards elaborated that the franchise’s No. 2 all-time scorer had been suffering from discomfort before the NBA suspended its season due to the novel coronavirus.

They say the symptoms worsened during the hiatus.

The Wizards' superstar was averaging 30.5 points per game going into the break.

“I was loving my game this year and how I was playing towards the end of the year,” Beal said last week. “It’s more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I, just because of our precautions and just coming back from being zero to 100. Then I had some nagging stuff at the end of the year we’re trying to clean up, too."

The team is slated to participate in the restart in Orlando later this month.

Washington will also be without forward Davis Bertans, who decided to opt out of playing as a pending free agent, and injured guard John Wall. The team ruled out Wall traveling to Orlando at the start of team workouts.

“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games in Orlando was the right decision.”

