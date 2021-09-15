Watch Washington Football on FOX 5 Thursday night against the Giants

The Washington Football Team will host the NFC East Division rival New York Giants Thursday night – and FOX 5 will have coverage all day leading up to the game.

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy will be live from Sports and Social Bethesda at Pike and Rose during the morning news and on Good Day.

Then, starting at 4 p.m. – FOX 5 will feature team coverage from FedEx Field.

Both Washington and the Giants are off to rocky starts to the season.

During week one, Washington fell to the Chargers 20-16, while the Giants lost their season opener against Denver 27-13.

Washington will be without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip injury in the season opener.

Taylor Heinecke will start under center in his place.

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones is 4-0 against Washington.

Kickoff on FOX 5 is slated for 8:20 p.m.

