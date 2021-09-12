Mysterious liquid spews in front of Dan Snyder's box at FedEx Field

UPDATE (3:54 P.M.): FedEx Field says in a statement that the mysterious liquid was rain water that has stopped leaking, and affected fans were moved to suites for the remainder of Sunday's season opener.

"All water under the bridge," officials said.

UPDATE (3:40 P.M.): Fan Tommy O'Brien, who captured the messy scene, said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright came by and is giving affected fans free tickets to a future game of their choice.

"They handled it really well," O'Brien said.

ORIGINAL: The Washington Football Team's season is already off to an unpleasant start for some fans at FedEx Field.

A fan, Tommy O'Brien, captured a mysterious liquid spewing on seats during Sunday's home opener.

Fans believe the liquid was sewage, but that has not been confirmed. FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Washington Football Team for comment.

"We still don't have seats, our drinks are ruined, people have stained clothes and owner Dan Snyder just left his box which was right above us," O'Brien told FOX 5 DC early in the game Sunday.

Other videos captured by O'Brien do show Snyder in his box nearby. Fans can be heard yelling "your stadium is leaking!" to Snyder.

FOX 5 DC is working to collect more details.

Check out the messy scene here (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: LANGUAGE):

Snyder has made it no secret he wants a new stadium for the Washington Football Team. He told TMZ in a recent interview that he hopes to build a a new stadium, somewhere in the D.C. area, by 2027.

