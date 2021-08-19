Washington Football Team narrows name search down to 3 possibilities

The Washington Football Team has narrowed down its name search to just three possibilities.

During the latest episode of its YouTube series, Making the Brand, head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and president Jason Wright discuss possible new names and logos.

The three team leaders can be seen passing papers around their office but clever editing the viewer from catching a glimpse.

Fan interviews also give us an idea of what the public thinks of some of the possible names and logos that came out earlier this year including the Presidents, Brigade, Redhogs, Commanders, Armada, Defenders, Redwolves – or keeping the Washington Football Team.

"We are stewarding – not just a logo. But we are stewarding people's cherished memoires and they should be present in our new identity," Wright said in the video.

In classic cliffhanger style, the video ends with Wright sharing the final three choices with Rivera – but the actual names are bleeped out!

Time will tell!