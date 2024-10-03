WATCH LIVE: Washington Commanders tailgate from Northwest Stadium

The Commanders are rolling along on a three-game winning streak, while Deshaun Watson and the Browns have lost two in a row and go into their matchup at Washington on Sunday looking to get their season back on the rails. Here's how to get into the action ahead of time.

Browns player to watch

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will likely draw the assignment of shadowing dynamic Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, a dual-threat QB capable of beating any defense with his arm or legs. Owusu-Koramoah is excellent at playing in space and will need to react when Daniels, who has already rushed for 218 yards and four TDs, gets outside the pocket. He leads the Browns with 34 tackles.

Commanders player to watch

RB Austin Ekeler is on track to return from a concussion, and with Brian Robinson Jr. dealing with a knee injury, the former Chargers back could get the lion’s share of the carries. Before getting concussed Week 3 at Cincinnati, Ekeler was primarily a pass-catching option, with nine receptions for 121 yards. Keeping a consistent running game humming is important for Daniels and the offense to keep Cleveland off balance.

Key matchup

Commanders pass rush vs. the Browns offensive line and Deshaun Watson. As good as Daniels and Washington’s offense has been, the defense struggled until last week at Arizona. One of the big issues has been a lack of pressure, which has made a pieced-together secondary struggle more in coverage. Watson has been sacked a league-high 19 times this season, and he needs to get rid of the ball quicker. He may have more time to throw Sunday than in previous games.

Key injuries

Cleveland’s offensive line remains dinged up. LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and RT Jack Conklin (knee) missed practice time this week. Wills has played in one game and Conklin has yet to make his 2024 debut following reconstructive surgery. ... DE Myles Garrett (Achilles) took a few days off this week but is expected to play. The NFL’s reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year had two sacks last week while playing with several injuries. ... DE Alex Wright (triceps) underwent season-ending surgery this week. He made perhaps the season’s biggest play to this point, sacking Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for a late safety to seal Cleveland’s only win. ... C Ethan Pocic (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow, triceps) are also dealing with issues. ... Commanders LG Nick Allegretti injured an ankle in the Cardinals game. ... DE Clelin Ferrell is still dealing with a nagging knee injury.

The Browns have won the past two meetings after dropping three in a row. ... Washington is just 5-17-1 at home against Cleveland. ... The Browns have lost two in a row. This is their second of three consecutive road games. ... Washington is 3-1 for the first time since 2011. Its previous 4-1 start was 2008.

Stats and stuff

The Browns haven’t scored 20 points in any of their first four games. ... Cleveland’s offense is last in the league at 3.9 yards a play and a 20.8% third down conversion rate. ... The Browns have scored on their opening possession in all four games. ... Watson has shown improvement each week, completing 75% (24 of 32) of his passes last week. But he also took a sack on Cleveland’s final play at the Vegas 9-yard line. ... RB Jerome Ford had a career-high seven receptions last week as Watson used him on a variety of swingouts and underneath throws. ... The Browns could get a lift if TE David Njoku returns. He has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. Njoku led the team in receptions and receiving TDs in 2023. ... Browns P Corey Bojorquez leads the league with 1,197 yards. He had a season-high 84-yarder last week. ... K Dustin Hopkins, who played his first six seasons with Washington has been money since joining the Browns last year, making 38 of 42 field-goal tries and 11 of 12 beyond 50 yards. However, Hopkins missed an extra point last week that proved costly. ... Daniels has completed 82.1% of passes, the highest of any player through the first four games of a season. ... Daniels leads all QBs with four rushing TDs and with 218 yards on the ground trails only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, who has 308. ... Ekeler is 62 yards rushing away from 5,000 for his career. ... RB Jeremy McNichols ran for two TDs had had a career-high 68 yards rushing at Arizona filling in for Ekeler. ... WR Terry McLaurin has made 11 catches for 152 yards over the past two games after having just 39 yards receiving in the opening couple of weeks of the season. ... Washington’s defense forced three Cardinals fumbles and recovered one. ... LB Bobby Wagner led the team with 11 tackles.

Fantasy tip

Given the Commanders’ coverage problems, Njoku could be in for a big afternoon in his return from injury. This defense does not have safeties big enough or linebackers fast enough to handle athletic, talented tight ends such as Njoku, who could give Watson a safety valve over the middle if other receivers are not open.