Commanders pickup 4th win of the season over the Browns 34-13

Jayden Daniels bounced back from an early interception with the longest touchdown pass of his young NFL career and rushed for 82 yards, and the Washington Commanders got their best defensive performance of the season to rout the Cleveland Browns 34-13 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Washington is 4-1 for the first time since 2008. Cleveland has lost three in a row to drop to 1-4.

Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols ran all over the Browns, combining for 211 yards on 31 carries. Robinson ran for two TDs, and McNichols had one in a game so lopsided that fans were doing the wave with four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Commanders defense had a ton to do with that, forcing Deshaun Watson to fumble, sacking him seven times and allowing a total of 212 yards. After Washington entered with the worst third-down defense in the league, Cleveland went 1 of 13 in a sloppy, disjointed effort, with its only touchdown coming in garbage time.

Watson was 15 of 28 for 125 yards and the late TD toss to tight end Jordan Akins. He has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season.

Daniels, the No. 2 pick who quickly became the favorite for offensive rookie of the year, was not at his best after completing 82.5% of his passes through his first four professional games. He finished 14 of 25 for 238 yards passing with the interception and highlight-reel throws of 66 yards to Terry McLaurin and 41 for a TD to Dyami Brown among his best plays of the day.

Marcus Mariota replaced Daniels with 12:50 left and the outcome already determined.

McLaurin made four catches for a season-high 125 yards. Ekeler had a 57-yard run that was Washington’s longest since Derrius Guice went for 60 in 2019.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders in action against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

JOK is A-OK

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was Cleveland’s most impactful player before cramping up in the third quarter, picking off Daniels at his team’s 1-yard line, sacking him once and forcing McLaurin to fumble.

Injuries

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and long snapper Charley Hughlett (rib) were ruled out early in the second half. ... Safety Grant Delpit was evaluated for a head injury after going down in the third quarter. ... C Ethan Pocic went directly to the locker room after walking off the field in the fourth. ... Tight end David Njoku had a 14-yard catch in his return from a three-game absence because of a high ankle sprain.

Up next

Browns: Visit the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Commanders: Visit the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.