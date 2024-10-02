Washington Commanders fans among the top 5 most foul-mouthed in NFL

Washington Commanders fans were recently named the fifth most foul-mouthed in the NFL.

According to a new study by FlashPicks, Washington Commanders fans posted 214 curse words online. While the Detroit Lions were the most foul-mouthed, cursing 288 times online in 2023 alone.

The site did a full review of each NFL team’s official subreddit page, altogether making up over 8.6 million fans, and then calculated the number of swear words posted in the last year, to determine which NFL fans curse the most.

Related article

According to the study, Washington Commanders fans' favorite curse word was found to be the ‘F-word’, which was used 53 times. Fans were also particularly keen on using the curse word ‘sh*t’, used 43 times in posts.

The Las Vegas Raiders fans were named the second most foul-mouthed fanbase in the NFL, with a score of 9.5 out of 10. A hefty 274 of their posts include profanity. Raiders fans' favorite curse word is the ‘F-word’ used 63 times - the joint most alongside Baltimore Ravens fans.