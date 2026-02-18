All eyes are on a coastal system that could bring winter weather back to the Washington, D.C. region this weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda say there is a chance for rain, a wintry mix, or even some snow Sunday into Monday morning, but the system could also fall apart before it reaches our area.

Grenda says it depends on whether the coastal storm develops and tracks close enough to deliver any winter weather late in the day.

"All the ingredients are there," Barnes said, saying that any impacts would likely come Sunday evening.

DC snow threat: Could weekend coastal storm bring winter weather back to DMV?

As of Wednesday, the European model is hinting at some snow before the system moves out to sea, but it’s far from a sure thing.

For now, keep an eye on Sunday afternoon and evening!

