Marion Barry’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, reflects on life of Rev. Jesse Jackson

Cora Masters Barry, widow of former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, reflected on the life of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died Tuesday at age 84.

She said she learned of Jackson’s death early Tuesday morning. "There's something about the finality of knowing you'll never hear his voice or see his face again, and that hurts," she told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez.

Barry said her husband and Jackson were close allies during the civil rights movement in the South. The Barrys attended Jackson’s wedding, and Jackson attended theirs, reflecting a long, personal friendship that lasted decades.

She said her husband was with Jackson in Washington, D.C., in November 1983 when he announced he would seek the Democratic nomination for president.

Barry described Jackson’s legacy as "transformative," especially in expanding Black voter registration and participation.

"Jesse had an authenticity because he understood, he understood, number one, the people, and he understood the moment and the time," she said, noting how his 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns energized Black voters nationwide, particularly in the South. She described him as one of the greatest speakers she had ever studied.

She encouraged everyone to carry forward Jackson’s legacy, emphasizing that the power now lies in the people’s voice, not one singular leader.

