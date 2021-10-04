Washington Football Team trainer on leave amid criminal investigation

article

Washington Football Team trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on leave amid a criminal investigation that officials say is "unrelated to the club."

The team has not indicated what the nature of the investigation might be.

But media outlets indicate that federal investigators "raided" the team’s practice facility last week, and that Vermillion didn’t travel with the team for its game at Atlanta, the Associated Press said.

Washington hired Vermillion shortly after Rivera in January 2020, with owner Dan Snyder calling him a perfect fit and "one of the most respected and seasoned head athletic trainers in the NFL."

Rivera said at the time he has "seen firsthand the positive impact Ryan has on a team."

Before his time in Carolina, Vermillion spent one season as Washington's director of rehabilitation. Before that, he spent nine seasons on Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's staff with the Miami Dolphins: four as head trainer and five as rehabilitation director.

Vermillion graduated from the University of Miami in 1987.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

