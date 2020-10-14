Washington Football Team QB Haskins sent home from practice due to non-COVID-19 illness

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ season of challenges continues.

One week after being benched, the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State was sent home from practice due to illness.

Officials say Haskins was tested for COVID-19 – but they are not attributing the illness to coronavirus.

Last week, Haskins – who entered the season as the starter under Ron Rivera’s regime – was benched in favor of Kyle Allen.

Alex Smith – who has recovered after suffering an excruciating leg injury in the 2018 season – was named Allen’s backup.

Smith stepped in when Allen injured his armed during a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington is 1-3 on the season. The team has lost three straight since stunning the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 in the season opener.

