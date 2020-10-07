Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins benched for Rams’ game

The Washington Football Team is benching Dwayne Haskins this week in favor of Kyle Allen.

Alex Smith will back up Allen.

The team’s decision arrives in the wake of a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

READ MORE: Sunday will be a historic day for women on NFL sidelines

After the game, Washington coach Ron Rivera told the media that while he wasn’t concerned with Haskins’ stats – he registered 32 completions on 45 attempts and 314 yards – he feels that the 23-year-old Ohio State product still has room for improvement.

Rivera said that he wanted to see a better understanding of the game from his starting quarterback.

READ MORE: Family honored Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins chose to recognize Davon McNeal

Advertisement

What the second-year quarterback couldn't accomplish on fourth-and-goal from the 13-yard line stuck out to Rivera.

Haskins completed a 5-yard pass to the 8 to turn the ball over on downs, and Rivera expressed some disappointment in the 2019 first-round pick not adjusting to the circumstances.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“I wanted to see what would happen,” Rivera said. "Unfortunately, that’s a situational awareness that he’ll have to understand that ball has to be in a position to put it in the end zone. He’s still learning, he’s still growing and he’s still developing.”

Allen started in 12 games for Rivera’s Carolina Panthers during the 2019 campaign, passing for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Washington is 1-3 on the season. The team has lost three straight since stunning the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 in the season opener.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE