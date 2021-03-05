Washington Football Team has released quarterback Alex Smith, officials say

The Washington Football Team has confirmed for FOX 5 that it has released quarterback Alex Smith.

They said additional details will be released – but did not indicate when they would be coming.

Smith’s departure arrives days after multiple outlets reported that it was imminent.

Smith returned to the field for Washington in October last season after working his way back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

He was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

The veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 18, 2018 when he sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg during Washington's game against the Houston Texans.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Smith was back on the field to relieve Kyle Allen, who suffered an arm injury in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He’d been activated in the absence of former starter Dwayne Haskins.



