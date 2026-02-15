Firefighters respond to explosion, house fire in Centreville

article

The Brief Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court in Centreville, Virginia. Officials have asked the public to avoid the area while crews work at the scene. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the fire or what caused the explosion.



Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court in Centreville after multiple calls reported a loud explosion and flames late Sunday night.

What we know:

Units responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m., according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area while crews work at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the fire or what caused the explosion. Officials have not released information about the extent of the damage or if anyone was inside the home at the time.