Alex Smith comes off bench for Washington in first NFL action since 2018 leg injury

Alex Smith's comeback story just got a little sweeter.

The veteran quarterback came off the bench Sunday in his first return to NFL action since his devastating 2018 leg injury.

Smith, who was activated Sunday in the absence of former starter Dwayne Haskins, relieved Kyle Allen after Allen suffered an arm injury in the 2nd quarter.

Smith completed five of his six pass attempts and set up a field goal cutting Washington's deficit to 10 at halftime.

Smith will continue to play the rest of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Returning to the field at all was once an unlikely outcome for Smith, who nearly lost his leg and says he nearly died after that gruesome injury in November 2018.

FOX 5's Angie Goff last summer was the first to detail Smith's tedious but dedicated road to recovery.

