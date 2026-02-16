Victim struck twice by hit-and-run driver in 7-Eleven parking lot in Prince William County

article

The Brief A hit-and-run victim was struck twice by a vehicle. The incident happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot. The driver has not been identified.



Police are looking for a man they say hit a 59-year-old twice before fleeing the scene in Prince William County this weekend.

What we know:

A 59-year-old man was in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on William Parkway in Woodbridge when he was struck by a vehicle just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

When he attempted to approach the suspect, police say he was struck a second time.

The suspect drove off, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is still unknown. His vehicle, which is described as a white sedan, has also not been located.