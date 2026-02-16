Victim struck twice by hit-and-run driver in 7-Eleven parking lot in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police are looking for a man they say hit a 59-year-old twice before fleeing the scene in Prince William County this weekend.
What we know:
A 59-year-old man was in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on William Parkway in Woodbridge when he was struck by a vehicle just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
When he attempted to approach the suspect, police say he was struck a second time.
The suspect drove off, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is still unknown. His vehicle, which is described as a white sedan, has also not been located.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince William County Police.