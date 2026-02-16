Man identified after deadly Kent County house explosion; 5 family members escape safely

The Brief A 68‑year‑old man was identified as the victim of the Kent County house explosion. Five family members escaped, but the home was destroyed and a pet was killed. The cause remains under investigation.



A deadly house explosion in Chestertown is under investigation after a 68‑year‑old homeowner was killed and five family members escaped.

The blast happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Pentridge Court in Chestertown. Firefighters arrived to find the roughly 5,000‑square‑foot house fully engulfed and learned one person was still inside. The victim’s wife, children and grandchildren, had been in another part of the home and were able to get out safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked through the night and recovered the victim, identified as Charles William Heaps, beneath several layers of rubble. A family pet also died.

Family members told investigators the home exploded before flames spread. Based on their statements, officials believe Heaps had been working near a wood stove at the time of the explosion. While the exact cause remains under investigation, fire marshals say propane vapors or an electrical event may have triggered the explosion. Damage is estimated at $2 million, and the home is considered a total loss.

"This is a tragic incident that underscores how quickly conditions inside a home can change when flammable gases or vapors are present," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "We urge residents to ensure heating equipment is properly maintained and to remain alert to any unusual odors or conditions inside their homes."

A joint investigation with Maryland State Police is underway, which is standard procedure in fatal fires.