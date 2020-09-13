Washington Football Team coach Rivera makes debut against old friend

Ron Rivera will make his Washington debut against old friend Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

Rivera was the Eagles linebackers coach under Jimmy Johnson from 1999 through 2003. Pederson was a quarterback for the Eagles opening day in 1999.

The two became close there – and have remained so ever since.

The pair are also among the fraternity of coaches who’ve advanced in the NFL after stints under Andy Reid’s wing.

Pederson is 4-0 in season openers, and Philadelphia has won eight of its past nine.

The Eagles have won the past six games against Washington, which lost five of its past six season openers under since-fired coach Jay Gruden.

Dwayne Haskins was made Washington's starting quarterback after finishing last season as the starter.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is coming off setting the single-season franchise record with 4,039 yards passing.

