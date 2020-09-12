Washington Football Team QB Haskins to honor DC 11-year-old victim of gun violence

article

Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. will honor one of the District’s most recent young victims of violence Sunday when he takes to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haskins indicated via Twitter this week that his helmet will bear a decal with the name “Davon McNeal” – an 11-year-old boy who was shot to death in a hail of gunfire following a July 4 “peace event” in Southeast.

“I remember when I was 11, couldn’t imagine losing my life and my family. Prayers up, rest in heaven young king,” Haskins said via Twitter on Friday.

McNeal was a youth football player who dreamed of playing in the NFL one day.

His mother told FOX 5 that the boy had set his sights on college, then the NFL and, ultimately, buying her a house.

"He loved to play football. My baby made 28 touchdowns last year," said McNeal. “He was a kindhearted young man, loved his siblings."

Some of Washington’s other players will also reportedly wear the names of victims of violence.

Steven Sims Jr. will reportedly wear the name “George Floyd,” while cornerback Danny Johnson will honor Alton Sterling.

