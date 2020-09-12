Howard University Choir to sing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at Washington Football Team opener

article

The Howard University Choir will be on hand at FedEx Field Sunday to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing" for the Washington Football Team's opener.

The game will air on Fox at 1 p.m.

This is the first time the choir has been selected by Washington to sing at a game.

The occasion will mark another milestone in the historic performances given by the choir, according to director Eric Poole.

The Howard University Choir has performed for presidents, heads of state and religious leaders – and around the globe at prestigious arenas.

