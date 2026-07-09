Washington Commanders to retire former running back John Riggins’ jersey

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The Brief The Commanders will retire the jersey of former player John "Riggo" Riggins. Riggins, a former running back, helped the team win its first Super Bowl. The jersey retirement will mark the 94th anniversary of the Commanders’ franchise.



The Washington Commanders will retire former running back John "Riggo" Riggins’ No. 44 jersey in November, marking his historic football career and the 94th anniversary of the team’s franchise.

The jersey retirement will take place as the Commanders face the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 8.

‘Woven into the identity of a franchise’

What we know:

According to the team, Riggins helped define the franchise’s most successful eras. The Pro Football Hall of Famer assisted the team in winning Super Bowl XVII , the team’s first big game win, and became the oldest player to rush more than 150 yards in a single game in 1985.

"There are certain players whose impact goes far beyond statistics, championships and accolades, they become woven into the identity of a franchise. John Riggins is one of those players," said John Harris, Managing Partner of the Washington Commanders.

Riggins is also an honorary member of The Hogs, a group of iconic 1980’s Commanders offensive line players, which includes former offensive tackle Joe Jacoby and former guard Mark May.

Riggins, a Virginia native, retired after the 1985 season. He joined the NFL as a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 1971 before signing with the Commanders in 1976.

Before his retirement, Riggins established "Riggo’s Rangers," a foundation that supports military veterans, earning Riggins the inaugural Morty Gudelsky Community Hero Award.

What they're saying:

"He played the game with a rare combination of physicality, fearlessness, and personality that captivated fans and inspired his teammates," Harris said in a statement.

Riggins continues to be an active member of the Commanders' family. In April 2025, he attended a press conference to announce the plans for a stadium at the old RFK Complex.