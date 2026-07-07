2 alligators, emu among animals discovered following Waldorf assault arrest

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The Brief A Waldorf man faces assault charges following a property dispute that led authorities to find a diverse collection of domestic and exotic animals on his property. The animals included two alligators, a snake, an emu, dogs, cats and pigs, according to authorities. Gamble is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.



A Waldorf man faces assault charges following a property dispute that led authorities to find a diverse collection of domestic and exotic animals on his property.

The animals included two alligators, a snake, an emu, dogs, cats and pigs, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported assault involving a firearm in the 10000 block of Penjack Place on July 3 at 12:26 p.m. Investigators determined that 57-year-old Sir Leander Evans Gamble confronted three people who were renting a trailer on his property.

During the confrontation, Gamble allegedly physically assaulted the renters, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Police say he then went into his home, retrieved a handgun, pointed the weapon at the victims and threatened to harm them.

Gamble was arrested by officers at the scene. Following the arrest, police obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they reported finding six handguns.

The investigation took an unusual turn when Charles County Animal Control officers were called to assist due to a large number of allegedly neglected animals discovered on the property.

"Charles County Animal Control officers determined the animals were being kept in conditions that did not comply with Maryland animal cruelty statutes," Jennifer L. Harris, chief of media services for the Charles County Government, said in a statement provided to FOX 5 D.C.

"As a result, all of the animals…were removed from the property," she added. "Animal Control officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the animals' welfare. Because this is an active investigation, no further information is available for release at this time."

What's next:

Gamble has been officially charged with aggravated assault, and additional charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.