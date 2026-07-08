Cyclosporiasis in Maryland: MedStar Health reports latest case as summer infections rise

article

Cyclosporiasis, a food-borne illness that spreads when produce or water becomes contaminated with the cyclospora parasite, continues to spread in Maryland, according to health officials and local care networks.

While the Maryland Department of Health has already confirmed 32 cases of cyclosporiasis across the state so far this year—including 28 since May 1—MedStar Health reported an additional case Tuesday at one of its urgent care facilities, marking the latest infection in the region.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 140 cases of cyclosporiasis across more than a dozen states, including Virginia.

Those infected can experience diarrhea, cramps, fatigue and vomiting. Health officials recommend thoroughly washing produce, though cyclospora can be difficult to remove. Cooking, they say, will kill the parasite.

RELATED: Cyclosporiasis in Virginia: What you need to know

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Cyclospora infects the small intestine and typically causes watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Abdominal cramping/bloating

Increased flatus

Nausea

Prolonged fatigue

Other symptoms can include

Vomiting

Body aches

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

If untreated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer and may follow a remitting-relapsing course. Although cyclosporiasis usually is not life threatening, reported complications have included malabsorption, cholecystitis, and reactive arthritis.

RELATED: Cyclosporiasis cases by state: Foodborne parasitic illness continues to spread

Current Cyclosporiasis data

As of June 16, 2026, 145 cases were reported in people who acquired cyclosporiasis in the United States. Cases have been reported in 17 states, according to the CDC, alongside the 32 cases officially tracked by Maryland health officials.

These people became sick after eating food in the United States and did not report any travel during the 14 days before they got sick.

Sick people ranged in age from 5 to 86 years, with a median age of 42, and 61% were female. The median illness onset date was May 13, 2026 (range: May 1 – June 6). Of 145 people with information available, 20 were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Local, state, and federal (CDC, FDA) public health authorities are investigating several clusters of cases in more than one state. There is currently no evidence of a single, multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Rather, this is a surveillance count of cases across the United States. This number includes clusters of cases currently under traceback investigation by FDA and cases that have not been linked to a common source. Investigations to identify potential sources are ongoing.

States reporting Cyclospora cases (CDC):

Alaska: 1–10 cases

Colorado: 1–10 cases

Connecticut: 1–10 cases

Florida: 1–10 cases

Georgia: 1–10 cases

Illinois: 11–30 cases

Louisiana: 1–10 cases

Maryland: 32 cases

Massachusetts: 1–10 cases

New Jersey: 1–10 cases

New York: 31–80 cases

North Carolina: 1–10 cases

Ohio: 1–10 cases

Pennsylvania: 1–10 cases

Tennessee: 1–10 cases

Texas: 11–30 cases

Virginia: 1–10 cases

Wisconsin: 1–10 cases

These data include case data reported directly to the Cyclospora surveillance program at CDC. Case counts may not match exactly with what is listed in the Nationally Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System tables. New York State includes case reports from New York City. In Pennsylvania, cases are reported voluntarily. Data are preliminary and subject to change. For questions related to the number of cases reported in each state, contact that state's health department.