Cyclosporiasis in Virginia: What you need to know

At least 145 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across 17 states, including Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cyclosporiasis is a food‑borne illness that spreads when produce or water becomes contaminated with the cyclospora parasite, often through contact with human feces. Those infected can experience diarrhea, cramps, fatigue and vomiting.

Health officials recommend thoroughly washing all produce, though cyclospora can be difficult to remove. Cooking will kill the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis | Here is the latest from the CDC

Surveillance of Cyclosporiasis

Key points

Cyclosporiasis is caused by several species of the microscopic parasite Cyclospora .

Cyclosporiasis is a nationally notifiable disease.

CDC has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States of people who became sick from May 1, 2026, through June 16, 2026.

There is currently no evidence of a single, multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Rather, this is a surveillance count of cases across the United States. Investigations to identify potential clusters and potential sources of illness are ongoing.

Overview

Cyclosporiasis is a nationally notifiable disease and is reportable in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City. Even if it is not reportable in a state, it is important for healthcare providers and the public to inform local health departments about potential cases and clusters of the disease so that they can take appropriate action to prevent additional cases.

Surveillance

CDC, along with state and federal health and regulatory officials, monitor cases of cyclosporiasis year-round to detect outbreaks linked to a common food source in the United States. This aids in swiftly identifying and investigating outbreaks in the United States. Cyclosporiasis also can be acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water during travel outside the United States. CDC and other agencies are working to further develop and validate molecular-level tools for linking Cyclospora cases.

Case counts rise during the spring and summer months; therefore, the cyclosporiasis season is considered May 1 through August 31. Clusters of cyclosporiasis cases have been detected outside this range in some years. In 2026, outbreak season began on May 1.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

If you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, see your healthcare provider. They can test and treat you for cyclosporiasis. If your patient has a confirmed case of cyclosporiasis, report the case to your local health department.

2026 fast facts

Cases acquired in the United States: 145

Hospitalizations: 20

Deaths: 0

States reporting cases: 17

Current situation

As of June 16, 2026, 145 cases were reported in people who acquired cyclosporiasis in the United States. Cases were reported by 17 states. These people became sick after eating food in the United States and did not report any travel during the 14 days before they got sick.

Sick people ranged in age from 5 to 86 years, with a median age of 42, and 61% were female. The median illness onset date was May 13, 2026 (range: May 1 – June 6). Of 145 people with information available, 20 were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Local, state, and federal (CDC, FDA) public health authorities are investigating several clusters of cases in more than one state. There is currently no evidence of a single, multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Rather, this is a surveillance count of cases across the United States. This number includes clusters of cases currently under traceback investigation by FDA and cases that have not been linked to a common source. Investigations to identify potential sources are ongoing.

Location of 2026 cases acquired in the United States

This map shows where the 145 people with cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States since May 1, 2026, lived. Cyclosporiasis cases may not be limited to these states with known cases. The true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis was likely higher than the number reported. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Cyclospora.

Cyclosporiasis in Virginia: What you need to know

Cyclosporiasis in Virginia: What you need to know

States reporting Cyclospora cases (CDC):

Alaska: 1–10 cases

Colorado: 1–10 cases

Connecticut: 1–10 cases

Florida: 1–10 cases

Georgia: 1–10 cases

Illinois: 11–30 cases

Louisiana: 1–10 cases

Massachusetts: 1–10 cases

New Jersey: 1–10 cases

New York: 31–80 cases

North Carolina: 1–10 cases

Ohio: 1–10 cases

Pennsylvania: 1–10 cases

Tennessee: 1–10 cases

Texas: 11–30 cases

Virginia: 1–10 cases

Wisconsin: 1–10 cases

*These data include case data reported directly to the Cyclospora surveillance program at CDC. Case counts may not match exactly with what is listed in the Nationally Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System tables. New York State includes case reports from New York City. In Pennsylvania, cases are reported voluntarily. Data are preliminary and subject to change. For questions related to the number of cases reported in each state, contact that state's health department.

2026 Cyclosporiasis cases acquired outside of the United States

As of June 16, 2026, 45 cases were in people who ate or drank food or water that made them sick while they were traveling outside the United States during the 14 days before they got sick. Sick people ranged in age from 17 to 89 years, with a median age of 43, and 62% were female. The median illness onset date was May 19, 2026 (range: May 1 – June 7). Of 45 people with information available, 3 were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.