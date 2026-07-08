Sediment turns historic Meridian Hill Park fountain a murky brown

The Brief Old pipes left out of service during a year-long renovation have released a wave of sediment, turning the 300-foot cascading fountain at Meridian Hill Park a murky, muddy brown. The abrupt discoloration comes just months after the National Historic Landmark fountain reopened to the public in May following its first total shutdown in history. The plumbing mishap is the latest infrastructure headache for District federal parks, mirroring similar post-restoration utility issues at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



Old pipes left out of service during a year-long renovation have released a wave of sediment, turning the 300-foot cascading fountain at Meridian Hill Park a murky, muddy brown.

The abrupt discoloration comes just months after the National Historic Landmark fountain—one of the longest in North America—reopened to the public in May following its first total shutdown in history.

What we know:

The National Park Service (NPS) stated that the muddy water is the direct result of sediment breaking loose inside old plumbing lines as water began circulating through the newly restored system.

Maintenance crews are currently flushing the fountain, and officials expect the water to run clean again within 24 to 36 hours.

The sudden transformation has frustrated visitors and local residents who treat the park's terraced gardens and grand staircases as a community hub, famous for its Sunday drum circles.

What they're saying:

"It is disappointing to see that the color has changed because it was a beautiful place," visitor Angelo Benavides told FOX 5.

Dig deeper:

The fountain's recent year-long overhaul included installing new pumps, waterproofing, replacing sections of cast-iron piping and rehabilitating the upper lawns under the federal "Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful" initiative, according to NPS.

READ MORE: Reflecting Pool looks 'like vomit,' visitors say; crews continue cleaning job

The plumbing mishap is the latest infrastructure headache for federal parks in the District. The Department of the Interior is currently managing similar post-restoration utility issues at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

NPS officials noted that water clarity at Meridian Hill Park is already showing distinct signs of improvement as flushing operations continue.