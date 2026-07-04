How to watch DC July 4th fireworks on TV

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Watching the Independence Day fireworks in the nation's capital is unforgettable, but no one enjoys navigating elbow-to-elbow crowds on the National Mall.

If you want to ditch the heat and skip the traffic this Fourth of July, you can enjoy the entire Independence Day spectacular at home with FOX 5 DC on your TV with FOX LOCAL.

Despite the severe weather delays and evacuation at the National Mall, the fireworks show is still on. The president is set to speak around 11 p.m., fireworks will follow.

What we know:

You can watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, which is available on your smart TV and phone.

What you can do:

FOX LOCAL DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live-streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.