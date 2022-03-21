Expand / Collapse search

Virginia middle schooler makes game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
A Virginia middle schooler made the game-winning, buzzer-beater shot at a playoff game.

ARLINGTON, Va. - March Madness is here, and the college athletes aren't the only ones getting in on the fun. 

A seventh-grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Annandale, Virginia helped his team advance in the Arlington Diocese CYO Basketball playoffs by banking in an improbable shot from beyond half-court. 

On Sunday, St. Ambrose took on St. Mark at the St. James Catholic School gym in Falls Church. 

At the end of the fourth quarter – down by 2 points –  St. Ambrose seventh-grader William Muhanyi catches the inbound pass and almost immediately hurls up a shot from the other end of the court. 

Miraculously, it bounces off the backboard and into the bucket – inspiring pandemonium from the parents inside the private school gym. St Ambrose defeated St. Mark 27-26 and will move on to the next round of the playoffs. 

 