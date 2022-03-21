Virginia middle schooler makes game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer

March Madness is here, and the college athletes aren't the only ones getting in on the fun.

A seventh-grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Annandale, Virginia helped his team advance in the Arlington Diocese CYO Basketball playoffs by banking in an improbable shot from beyond half-court.

On Sunday, St. Ambrose took on St. Mark at the St. James Catholic School gym in Falls Church.

At the end of the fourth quarter – down by 2 points – St. Ambrose seventh-grader William Muhanyi catches the inbound pass and almost immediately hurls up a shot from the other end of the court.

Miraculously, it bounces off the backboard and into the bucket – inspiring pandemonium from the parents inside the private school gym. St Ambrose defeated St. Mark 27-26 and will move on to the next round of the playoffs.



