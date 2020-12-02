University of Maryland football game canceled due to Michigan COVID-19 concerns

The University of Maryland’s football game against Michigan scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are “pausing football practices” and canceling the game.

They said they were seeing an increase in “the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results” – but declined to specify how many athletes were impacted.

A couple of weeks ago, the Terrapins were forced to cancel a game against Ohio State after an increase in cases among players.

The game against Michigan will not be rescheduled.

