Maryland game against Michigan canceled after Coach Locksley tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State after Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Locksley is isolating at home and the game will not be rescheduled.

Head coach Michael Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins looks on during the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 7, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

For reasons of medical privacy, Maryland Athletics will not be identifying any other affected student-athletes or staff.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens won't allow fans at next game amid COVID-19 concerns



“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” said Locksley. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”