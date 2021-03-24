Time running out for fans to weigh in on Washington Football Team name change

Get creative — that’s the message from the Washington Football Team to fans weighing in on ideas for the team’s new name.

Football season will be here sooner than later and the Washington Football Team is still accepting suggestions for the team’s new name.

So far there have been thousands of submissions.

This is all part of the team’s rebranding and it is a lingering question.

One that comes as Dan Snyder moves to become the sole owner of the team.

What name should fill TV screens inside bars and homes, uniforms and stadiums for the Washington Football Team.

The journey is winding down — down to the wire for Washington Football Team fans ready to submit their idea for the team’s new name in WashingtonJourney.com.

Mixed reaction from fans but the team is moving forward with its rebranding and says fans have less than two weeks to weigh in.

The team says once submissions are in, all ideas will be reviewed including online submissions and ideas via mail.

The Washington Football team is asking fans to get creative.



