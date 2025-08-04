Noah Lyles shoved by Kenny Bednarek at the US Track Championship

article

The Brief Kenny Bednarek shoved Noah Lyles at the conclusion of the men’s 200 meter dash at the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Lyles beat Bednarek by .04 seconds after trailing almost all the race. As Lyles crossed the finish line, he stared down Bednarek in a way to "assert dominance."



Team USA Olympic runners Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek had an unfriendly exchange in the conclusion of the 200 meter final at the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

What we know:

In the final strides of the race, Lyles trailed Bednarek by a few steps. Lyles overtook Bednarek and won the race by .04 seconds. As Lyles crossed the finish line, he issued a glance to his Olympic teammate in a way to "assert dominance," according to commentator Leigh Diffey.

Bednarek retaliated with a two-handed shove to Lyles' back. They both stopped and exchanged words. Bednarek reached out to shake Lyle's hand. After a few seconds Lyles obliged, but could be heard on the broadcast saying, "I expect my apology," twice, before the two went in separate directions.

Big picture view:

The victory tied the confident Lyles with Michael Johnson and Ralph Metcalfe for the most U.S. outdoor men’s 200m titles at five.

"If they ain't gonna beat me now, they ain't gonna beat me ever," Lyles said.

During a post-race interview, tensions were still high between the two.

What they're saying:

"I expected a call," Bednarek said. "I’m telling you, if you’ve got a problem, I expect a call. That’s all I’m saying."

"You know what? You’re right," Lyles responded. "Let’s talk after this."

In a solo interview, Bednarek expressed his disapproval of Lyle's "unsportsmanlike" gesture.

"What he said doesn’t matter, just what he did. Unsportsmanlike sh*t and I don’t deal with that," Bednarek said.

Lyles opted to race to gain extra repetition following an ankle injury in April. He had already clinched an opportunity to run in the 2025 World Championships following a win in 2023. Bednarek still needed to earn his qualification and competed in the 100m on Aug 1.

"At the end of the day, he’s fresh," Bednarek said. "Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that’s all I can say. Next time we line up, I’m going to win."

Dig deeper:

There might be more to the teammates' relationship than what we have seen prior to Sunday's race. In the past two Olympics, when the pair lined up in the 200m, Bednarek finished in front, earning two silver medals.

In the 2024 games, Lyles was seeking history as he won the gold medal in the 100m and 4x100m relay, but ultimately came up short in the 200m.

Lyles and Bednarek will be among the favorites to be crowned world champion at the now much-anticipated 2025 World Athletics Championships on Sept. 19 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Source: This story includes information from FOX News and Bleacher Report.





