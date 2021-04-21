NBA’s scoring leaders on display tonight as fans return to Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards fans have waited a long time to return to Capitol One Arena to see their team – but they couldn’t have a better match-up in front of them when they arrive in downtown D.C. tonight.

Just a few days ago, Golden State’s Stephen Curry edged past Bradley Beal in the NBA scoring race – but tonight, the Wizards’ All-Star will have a chance to reclaim first place.

Going into tonight’s game, Curry leads the NBA with 31.4 points per game – inches behind him, Beal is averaging 31.1.

The last time the two teams met, the Wizards won 110-107, and Curry won the scoring duel over Beal 32-20.

Curry scored 49 points to take the lead over Beal Monday night when the Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96. Golden State is currently 29-29.

The streaky Wizards are fighting for their playoff lives, and currently have a 24-33 record.

Attendance tonight will be limited to 2,100 fans – or 10 percent of the venue’s capacity.

Team officials say limited tickets will be made available and priority for ticketing will be given to season ticket members.

The team says some who will be in attendance will be frontline workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

