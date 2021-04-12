Nationals Park concession stand employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Washington Nationals confirmed for FOX 5 on Monday that a Nationals Park concession stand employee tested positive last week for COVID-19.

Park officials say the employee last worked on April 7, and tested positive on April 9.

They say the employer notified D.C. health, and participated in contact tracing.

According to the officials, the department of health and the concessionaire say no other employees or fans were at risk.



The Nationals have had a fraught history with COVID-19.

After a year without fans, D.C. granted the club permission to host fans with limited capacity in the 2021 campaign, only to have the first series canceled when due to coronavirus issues.

