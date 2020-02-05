Local athletes take talents to next level on NCAA National Signing Day

Friendship Collegiate Academy National Signing Day

Wednesday is NCAA National Signing Day -- a big day for kids across the country who will take their talents to the next level!

FOX 5’s Wisdom Martin visited Friendship Collegiate Academy where students have gone on to play football for schools such as the University of Maryland, U.S. Naval Academy, Penn State and the University of Virginia.

FOX 5 cameras were also at Quince Orchard High School where students made their announcements.

