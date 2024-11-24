Jay-Z in DC for Commanders-Cowboys game
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z, left, and founder and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin are seen prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - Jay-Z was spotted at Northwest Stadium Saturday to watch the Washington Commanders face the Dallas Cowboys.
The rapper was dressed in all black so wasn't repping the Commanders gold and burgundy, but appeared to be spending some of his time with Commanders general manager Adam Peters.